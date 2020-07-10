Woman arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Palm Desert home

Crime

A 49-year-old woman accused of burglarizing a home in Palm Desert was arrested today following a nearly two-month investigation, authorities said.

Gabriella Gonzalez of Palm Desert was arrested this morning in the 74000 block of Hovley Lane East in Palm Desert and booked on suspicion of burglary at the Indio jail, where she remains on $35,000 bail, according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Ternes.

Gonzalez was taken into custody after an investigation into a residential burglary reported in the 4400 block of Cabrillo Avenue on May 19.

It was not publicized how she was identified as a suspect. She "was in possession of stolen property belonging to the victim" when she was arrested, Ternes alleged.

Gonzalez's initial court date is scheduled for Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.