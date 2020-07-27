Man accused of injuring Palm Springs police officer during arrest

Crime

A young man who allegedly injured an officer while resisting arrest and another man were behind bars today following a traffic stop, during which Palm Springs police said they found two loaded guns.

Leo Capatin, 20, of Palm Springs, was taken into custody Sunday night and booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of resisting an executive officer, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a stolen firearm, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Abraham Figuerola, 24, also of Palm Springs, was booked on suspicion of the same weapons-related allegations.

According to police, the pair were pulled over Sunday about 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of East San Rafael, near where two shootings were reported last week.

Police said they searched the car and found two loaded guns, including one that was reported stolen, at which point Capatin ran away. Officers caught up to him as he was attempting to jump a nearby wall.

During an ensuing scuffle, Capatin allegedly "violently resisted officers," one of whom was hurt and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, according to police.

The traffic stop occurred near where police are continuing to investigate two shootings reported last week -- one on Thursday in the 1500 block of East San Rafael Drive and the other on Friday about a mile away near North Indian Canyon and Tramview Road.

Police did not say whether Capatin and Figuerola were allegedly connected to the shootings.

A 27-year-old man was injured in the East San Rafael Drive shooting.

The unidentified man suffered injuries described as moderate and was in stable condition as of Friday, police said.

Nobody has been arrested in either shooting, and police did not offer motives or additional details.

Police are asking witnesses to any of the crimes to call the station at 760-323-8116. Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.