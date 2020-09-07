Two arrested in armed robbery at Palm Springs hotel

Crime

Palm Springs police arrested two suspects accused in an armed robbery at a hotel and subsequent shooting as they attempted to flee.

According to PSPD, the robbery happened early Monday morning at a hotel on the 1200 block of East Palm Canyon Drive.

A man was grabbing items from his vehicle when one of the suspects approached him armed with a handgun demanding he gives up his personal property. Police say the suspect fired a shot into the ground before grabbing the man's items.

Police did not reveal what was taken or how much the property was worth.

Police say the suspect then went into a waiting vehicle and fled the scene. The victim tried to follow the suspect's vehicle while calling 911 but the suspects fired several shots at him while trying to flee.

Officers arrived and were able to find the suspects. Officers attempted to stop the suspects but one of them fled on foot into Sunrise Park. The suspect was in custody a short time later. Officers say they found a loaded 10mm Glock handgun in the Swim Center pool that the suspect disposed of as they ran into the park.

The other suspect was apprehended without incident.

Both suspects are convicted felons and were arrested for numerous felony charges including robbery. Both suspect have been booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

We are holding off on publishing the suspects' identities until they are officially charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.