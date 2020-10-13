Palm Desert woman sought in Lake Tahoe-area residential burglaries

Crime

Police today sought public help in locating a Palm Desert woman accused of posing as a real estate agent to break into homes listed for sale near Lake Tahoe.

Lindsay Sowell, 32, is wanted in connection to three recent residential burglaries in the town of Truckee, located on the north side of the lake in Nevada County, California, according to the Truckee Police Department.

Sowell is thought to be driving a newer model silver or grey Volkswagen Sedan.

Anybody with information was urged to call the Truckee Police Department at 530-550-2320.