Indio police confirm suspicious death now a homicide investigation

The Indio Police Department is officially investigating a suspicious death over the weekend as a homicide, a department spokesperson told News Channel 3.

The incident started at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Summer Breeze Condos on Monroe Street.

Police say officers were originally called to the area regarding an incident with a couple, however, when they arrived at the scene, they found a woman in need of medical attention.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no further details on what happened or whether any arrests have been made.

We are awaiting additional details from the Indio Police Department soon, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.