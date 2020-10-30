Sheriff’s vehicle damaged in hit-and-run crash in Coachella

Crime

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy in an unmarked vehicle was injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Coachella.

The crash happened at approximately 11:23 a.m. in the area of 51st Avenue and Mecca Street.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the suspect crashed with a vehicle, that vehicle then crashed into the Sheriff's vehicle. The suspect immediately fled the area.

Neither the passenger of the initial vehicle or the deputy report any injuries. Both vehicles were damaged, the extent of which was not disclosed by the Sheriff's Department.

The suspect vehicle was not located. There was no description of the suspect and their vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.