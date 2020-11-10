Mother accused of driving drunk & causing crash that injured her young son

Crime

A woman was arrested over the weekend after police said she was driving under the influence, causing a crash that injured her young son who was in the vehicle.

According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, deputies were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday at approximately 8:19 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Road and Twentynine Palms Highway in the city of Twentynine Palms.

Following an investigation, deputies say they were able to determine that the woman was driving southbound on Sunrise Road with her young son in the back seat. She did follow the stop sign at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and drove across all lanes of traffic.

The driver eventually struck the asphalt/dirt berm on the south side of Twentynine Palms Highway. The crash launched the vehicle into the open desert. The vehicle rolled multiple times before ending up on its roof.

The mother was taken to the High Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree via ambulance. Her son was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs via ambulance. Both were later released.

Authorities did not disclose the severity of their injuries.

The woman was arrested for felony willful cruelty to a child after investigators were able to determine that alcohol was a factor in the crash. She was booked into a San Bernardino County jail on $100,000 bail.

As part of station policy, we will not publish the identity of the suspect until they are officially charged by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.