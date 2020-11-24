Desert Hot Springs man charged in murder of three-year-old

Crime

The San Bernardino District Attorney's Office has officially charged a Desert Hot Springs man accused of killing a toddler over the weekend.

Santos Guerrero Rodriguez, 24 was arrested on Saturday following the death of his girlfriend's three-year-old child in San Bernardino.

After reviewing the case, the DA's office officially charged Rodriguez with murder and felony child abuse.

Warning the details may be disturbing to some readers

On Saturday, San Bernardino police detectives were called to an area hospital after a toddler came in with severe head trauma.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, Rodriguez initially told detectives that the toddler had "fallen off a razor scooter and struck his head on the pavement."

An extensive investigation led Rodriguez to admit that he lost his temper and "repeatedly stomped the toddler’s head into the ground."

Investigators say the assault happened at a home on West Victoria Street in San Bernardino.

Rodriguez arrested and booked into the San Bernardino County West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held without bail. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday. We reached out to the DA's office for further updates on what happened in court today.

Detectives are still working to find out the motive for the attack. No other information was available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call

Detective Montez at (909) 384-5762 / montez_ti@sbcity.org

Sergeant King at (909) 384-5659/ king_ja@sbcity.org.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.