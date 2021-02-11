Idyllwild man accused of murdering his father

Crime

A 24-year-old is behind bars after investigators said he killed his father Wednesday night in Idyllwild.D

Deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting on the 53000 block of Country Club Drive in Idyllwild Wednesday at an unspecified time. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the coroner's office, the victim was pronounced dead at approximated 10:20 p.m.

Investigators identified the suspect as the victim's son, a 24-year-old.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the victim's son fled the scene but was later located and arrested for murder. County jail records show that the victim's son was booked into jail Thursday just before 10 a.m.

As part of station policy, we are not publishing the suspect's name until they are officially charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Gonzales of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Atkinson of the Hemet Station at 951-791-3400.

