Man found with ‘multiple lacerations to his head’ at a Coachella market

Crime

One person was rushed to the hospital after being assaulted and walking into the Todo Fresco Market near Highway 111 and Grapefruit Boulevard in Coachella.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3 that a man entered the store and said he was assaulted and needed help. The man had multiple lacerations to his head, the Sheriff's Department revealed. He was transported to a the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect(s) left the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies remain at the scene investigating. The store will be closed until the end of the investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.