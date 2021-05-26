Desert Hot Springs man arrested in connection with Riverside motel murder

Crime

A Desert Hot Springs man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a man found shot in a Riverside motel last week.

Robert Donald Intong, 45, of Desert Hot Springs was arrested on May 17 at a Motel 6 in the La Sierra neighborhood of Riverside.

Riverside Police say they were called to the hotel at 6:12 a.m. for reports for a person down at the Motel 6 in the La Sierra neighborhood of Riverside. Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics were called but the man, identified as Cole William Birchard, 31, of Riverside, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation led authorities to determine that Birchard had been involved in a physical altercation with Intong, Riverside PD revealed. During the altercation, Intong brandished a handgun and shot Birchard in the chest. Intong then got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

Intong was eventually located at another Riverside located in the 10500 block of Magnolia Avenue, about a mile-and-half away from the murder.

Intong was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside for murder and weapons violations. He was officially charged with murder on May 20.

Intong is expected to return to court on June 4.

The homicide investigation remains. Riverside PD asks anyone with additional information regarding this homicide to contact Detective Bryan Galbreath at (951) 353-7105 or BGalbreath@RiversideCA.Gov, or Detective Bryon Adcox at (951) 353-7134 or JAdcox@RiversideCA.Gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email Rpdtips@RiversideCA.Gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 210013710.