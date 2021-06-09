Deputies investigate shooting in Yucca Valley Grocery Outlet parking lot
San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in Yucca Valley Wednesday night.
The shooting happened in the parking lot outside the Grocery Outlet on Twentynine Palms Highway, Cindy Bachman, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department confirmed.
There was no other information available at this time. The invesitgation remains active at this time.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
Comments