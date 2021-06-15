Sheriff’s Department confirms deadly deputy-involved shooting in Yucca Valley last week

Crime

A 58-year-old was killed in a deputy-involved shooting last week in Yucca Valley, the Sheriff's Department confirmed on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on the evening of Wednesday, June 9 at the parking lot of the Grocery Outlet at 57200 29 Palms Highway.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the incident started at 7:40 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a park located near Santa Barbara Drive and Joshua Lane.

The caller told dispatch that the was driver acting strangely, traveling from the park at a high rate of speed and into oncoming traffic.

Deputies were able to make contact with the driver at the Grocery Outlet parking lot. The department said the driver was uncooperative and soon after, put the vehicle in reverse and crashed into a patrol car. Moments later, a deputy involved shooting occurred.

The driver, identified as Juan DeLeCruz Rodriguez, 58, of Barstow, was transported to High Desert Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The department revealed that during the investigation, detectives recovered a knife which fell from Rodriguez's lap when was he pulled from the vehicle after the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Brett Chandler, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.