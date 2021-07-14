Man accused of possessing drugs & weapons after explosives were found in home agrees to plea deal

Crime

A man arrested with his father following the discovery of drugs and weapons at their Bermuda Dunes home pleaded guilty to a felony charge today and was immediately sentenced to a two-year probationary term.

Collin Daniel Hackett, 35, was arrested last Dec. 30 along with John Terrill Hackett, 69, at their home in the 78700 block of Darrell Drive.

The younger Hackett pleaded guilty to one felony count of possessing a short-barreled shotgun. Along with probation, he was ordered to complete 90 days of work release. As part of the deal struck with prosecutors, one felony count of possessing a controlled substance -- cocaine -- for sale and one misdemeanor charge of dispensing a dangerous drug were dismissed.

The elder Hackett previously pleaded not guilty to 13 felony counts -- 10 counts of possessing an assault weapon, and one count each of unlawfully possessing a destructive/explosive device, possessing a destructive/explosive device without a permit and possessing a short-barreled shotgun.

He remains free on bond and is scheduled to return to the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Sept. 8 for a felony settlement conference.

The younger Hackett was initially arrested in January 2020 when a search warrant was served at the home, and subsequently posted bail.

Criminal charges were filed against the duo almost a year later.

According to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant prepared by District Attorney's Office Investigator Nick Kean, law enforcement personnel discovered 11 guns -- 10 assault rifles and one short-barreled shotgun -- during the Jan. 30, 2020, search of the home. Short-barreled shotguns are illegal in California.

Authorities also found a "large number" of explosives, including "C- 4 plastic explosives, blasting caps, (and) extremely dangerous explosive mixtures,'' the document says.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department Hazardous Device Team was called to the scene to help dispose of the explosives, though two items were too unstable to transport and had to be destroyed at the scene, authorities

said at the time.

Authorities also found about $12,000 in cash and about an ounce of cocaine, along with two scales and two poppy plants, the document states.

According to Kean, the elder Hackett is "very ill" and under hospice care.

Neither defendant has any documented felony convictions in Riverside County, court records show.