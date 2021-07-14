Trial nears for man facing possible death sentence in Palm Springs quadruple homicide

Crime

A trial date was tentatively set today for mid-September for a Cathedral City man facing a possible death sentence for allegedly fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs more than two years ago.

Jose Larin-Garcia, 21, is charged with four counts of murder stemming from the February 2019 shootings in which the victims, ages 17 to 25, were found dead at two separate locations. He also faces a special-circumstance allegation of committing multiple murders, opening him to the possible death sentence if convicted.

During a status conference scheduled last-minute at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Anthony Villalobos conferred with the prosecution and defense about scheduling in the trial, and all sides agreed to begin the jury selection process on Sept. 13.

Villalobos said a total of 800 prospective jurors were expected to shuffle in and out of the courtroom for eight days.

Both sides will appear again in court again on Aug. 12 where the trial timeline will be finalized. Larin-Garcia remains in custody at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio without bail.

According to prosecutors, three of the victims were found inside a Toyota Corolla that crashed at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads around 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2019, while the fourth was found 30 minutes later lying in the street about a half-mile away.

During the defendant's preliminary hearing, Deputy District Attorney Scot Clark said Larin-Garcia was sitting in the back seat of the Corolla when he fatally shot Carlos Campos Rivera, 25, on Canon Drive south of Theresa Drive while the victim was standing next to or leaning inside the car.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but Clark speculated at the time that drugs may have been involved.

After that shooting, Clark said, the driver of the Toyota sped off, but Larin-Garcia fatally shot the three other people in the vehicle, then jumped from the moving car before it crashed into a parked Jeep at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads.

Clark said Larin-Garcia killed the trio because they witnessed the murder of Rivera.

Larin-Garcia "set about methodically killing the only other three people on Earth who could describe what had happened out in front of (Rivera's) apartment building," the prosecutor said at the time.

Killed inside the car were Jacob Montgomery, 19, Juan Duarte Raya, 18, and Yuliana Garcia, 17, who was driving.

Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia, & Juan Duarte Raya

Police testified during the hearing that Larin-Garcia was found by responding officers hiding under a pickup just blocks from the scene of the car crash, and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment of various abrasions. Larin-Garcia then fled from the hospital, where police had been questioning him, and ran to the home of a friend, prosecutors said.

Palm Springs Police Detective Steve Grissom testified during the hearing that the friend went to Larin-Garcia's mother's home to retrieve fresh clothing for the suspect and his identification from a wallet. Later in the day, the friend also bought bandages for Larin Garcia, along with a Greyhound bus ticket to Florida under the name "Joseph Browning," Grissom testified.

At some point that day, Larin-Garcia shaved his head to change his appearance, then the friend drove him to the Greyhound bus station in Indio, where he was arrested, Grissom testified.

Larin-Garcia has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County.