Thermal shooting suspect must stand trial

Crime

A 21-year-old convicted felon accused of shooting at three people in Thermal must stand trial on attempted murder and other felony charges, a judge ruled today.

Juan Pablo Linares of Thermal was arrested in October 2019, a week after the shooting in the 88000 block of Airport Boulevard.

Following a preliminary hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, a judge ruled Linares must stand trial on three counts of attempted murder and one count of negligently discharging a firearm, and several gun-related sentence-enhancing allegations.

Linares is scheduled to return to court for post-preliminary hearing arraignment on Aug. 3. He remains in custody in $1 million bail.

Linares allegedly opened fire on three victims who were seated in a vehicle on Sept. 27, 2019, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. None of the victims were struck by the gunfire.

The victims' names were not disclosed, and a motive for the shooting was not provided by sheriff's officials.

Linares has prior felony convictions including vehicle theft.