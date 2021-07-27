One person killed following assault in Coachella; Suspect in custody

Crime

A person was killed following an assault with a deadly weapon in the city of Coachella Tuesday night.

Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff's Station were called to the intersection of Fifth Street and Vine Avenue at approximately 8:43 p.m.

Sgt. Lionel Murphy of the Sheriff's Department said deputies arrived at the scene and found a victim with life-threatening injuries. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

A suspect is in custody, Murphy confirmed.

There were no additional details on this incident as the investigation remains ongoing. Vine Avenue appears to be closed from Fourth Street to Sixth Street.

