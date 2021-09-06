Two arrested in connection with missing man’s murder, third suspect remains outstanding

Crime

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a previously missing 60-year-old Cabazon man.

The two suspects, a 37-year-old from Banning and a 51-year-old from Cabazon were identified as suspects in the murder of Ruben Garcia, 60, of Cabazon, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced over the weekend.

Garcia was last seen on July 29, 2021 in the area of Mission Street in Cabazon. His body was found on July 31 in the open area desert south of the train tracks on Almond Street and Olive Street in Cabazon.

Investigators said Garcia was found with trauma to his body that was consistent with a homicide.

Two men were arrested, however, a third suspect, identified as Pedro Urieta Angeles, 32, of Cabazon, remains outstanding.

Angeles is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said if you see him, call 911, do not approach him.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Investigator Castaneda with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-675-8262.