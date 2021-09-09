Waiter accused of raping patron in Palm Springs hotel pleads not guilty

Crime

A poolside waiter accused of raping an unconscious woman after serving her drinks for several hours at a Palm Springs hotel pleaded not guilty today to several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Alejandro Adan, 32, of Desert Hot Springs, was arrested in March 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting the woman at the Kimpton Rowan Hotel at 100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way.

Adan is charged with one count each of assault with intent to commit rape, rape of an unconscious victim, sexual penetration of an unconscious victim, sexual penetration with a foreign object, rape of an intoxicated person and burglary. He also faces a misdemeanor petty theft charge.

Following a preliminary hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio March 27, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Burke Strunsky found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial on six felonies and one misdemeanor.

The defendant remains in custody on $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. He is due back in court Nov. 19 for a trial-readiness conference.

Officer Lembit Kulbin of the Palm Springs Police Department testified that he was sent to the hotel at about 7 p.m. March 3, 2019, and found Adan inside a room, near where the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted. Kulbin said the victim, whose age and other identifying information were withheld, reported she was drinking at the hotel's pool alongside her mother that afternoon. Her mother told officers that Adan was friendly and flirted with her daughter, and that he sought to show them around town after work.

Because her daughter was intoxicated, the mother said she took the woman back to her hotel room. Police Officer Shelby Jiles testified that the mother reported asking the defendant to assist her in bringing her daughter up to the room.

The victim told authorities she took a shower and fell asleep, and the next thing she remembered was waking up lying next to a man.

According to police, Adan initially went to the adjoining rooms of the woman and her mother to return the younger woman's wallet, which she had lost earlier in the day. He allegedly returned two more times, and saw the woman's mother leaving the room on his third visit to meet her husband in the hotel lobby.