Photos released of three suspects wanted in string of armed robberies at High Desert gas stations

Authorities have released photos of three suspects wanted in connection with armed robberies at two High Desert gas stations over the weekend.

The robberies happened early Saturday morning.

The first one happened at about 2:40 a.m. at the Circle K gas station in Twentynine Palms.

An hour later, the same suspects robbed the Arco gas station in Yucca Valley.

In both instances, the suspects were armed with a gun, according to detectives.

The suspects are described as follows:

White or Hispanic male, believed to be about 18-30 years old. They were wearing a black jacket, mask, pants, and shoes.

White or Hispanic male, believed to be 18 to 30 years old. He was wearing an orange windbreaker, black jacket, blue jeans, and blue Vans shoes

White or Hispanic male, beleived to be 18 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, black mask, light blue ripped jeans, black shoes with brown soles.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact Detective Kling at (760)366-4175.