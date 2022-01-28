Indio man accused of killing his 6-month-old toddler makes court appearance

An Indio man accused of murdering his six-month-old baby appeared in court on Friday.

Jawhon Sherod Burts, 30, of Indio was arrested last month on suspicion of murder, torture, willful assault of a child, and domestic abuse.

Police said the murder happened on Dec. 19 at the Encanto Apartments on Clinton Street in Indio.

Hallie Knighton, the mother of the child, told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia that she had just returned to work after maternity leave when she got the call that the toddler, Kyrie Victor Burts, wasn't breathing well and was being rushed to the hospital.

Emergency responders arrived found injuries on the toddler that police said were suspicious, the baby showing signs of abuse. Kyrie was taken to Loma Linda Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Detectives identified the responsible being his father, Mr. Burts, who was arrested on the 19th, later that day," said Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department.

Burts made a court appearance on Wednesday. He is due back in front of a judge in March.