Suspect dead, deputy hospitalized after shooting in Coachella

A suspect is dead and a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been hospitalized after a deputy-involved shooting Friday night in Coachella.

The Sheriff's Dept. confirmed the incident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the 51700 block of Cesar Chavez Street.

Scene of the deputy-involved shooting

A suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Brandi Swann, public information officer for the Sheriff's Dept.

There was no other information at this time.

COACHELLA: Deputy Involved Shooting • 51700 block of Cesar Chavez. Deputy injured and transported to local hospital for treatment. More information to follow. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) January 29, 2022

Shortly before 7 p.m., we received reports from viewers that there was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex near Avenue 52 and Cesar Chavez Street, just a bit south of the original shooting location.

A News Channel 3 crew arrived to the apartment complex first and found numerous deputies and California Highway Patrol officers investigating.





There was also a third scene at a nearby gas station in the same area with a vehicle surrounded by tape.

There is currently no word on whether these three scenes are connected.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. We'll have the latest information on this investigation tonight at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.