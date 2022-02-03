Man charged for alleged kidnapping, robbery pleads not guilty

A 20-year-old man accused of kidnapping a group of people in Desert Hot Springs and stealing from them pleaded not guilty to related charges today.

Taquan Charles Ray Doss of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the Desert Hot Springs Police Department into a reported kidnapping and robbery in the 12700 block of Palm Drive at 11 p.m. Monday.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office on Thursday charged Doss with four felony counts of robbery, three felony counts of kidnapping to commit a robbery, two felony counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one felony count of resisting arrest. He also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of using a firearm in commitment of a felony.

Doss appeared for arraignment at the Larson Justice Center later on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was then scheduled for a felony settlement conference on Feb. 15.

Doss remains held on $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to police spokesperson Doria Wilms, Doss approached several people inside a vehicle near the location and pulled a handgun on them. Wilms said he forced himself into the vehicle and ordered the group to drive to an unspecified location. Once they arrived, Doss allegedly stole a number of items from the victims before leaving the scene.

During the investigation, police identified Doss as the primary suspect and learned that he also allegedly committed another robbery on Saturday.

On Tuesday, authorities located Doss' vehicle and were able to detain him. A search of his vehicle allegedly revealed stolen property related to the robberies.