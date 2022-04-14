Local musician convicted of sexual abuse of a minor

A local musician and high school football coach, who played at Stagecoach in 2010, has been convicted on multiple charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

Jonathan Andrew Linn, 56, of the John Linn Band, reached a plea deal on five felony charges, including sexually abusing a minor.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Linn was sentenced to 16 years and 8 months in prison.

Linn was arrested in Pioneertown on January 15, 2020.

His arrest came a few days after authorities received a report about a sexual relationship between Linn and a 14-year-old. An investigation led authorities to conclude that the relationship had been going on for over a year.

At the time of his arrest, Linn was an assistant coach for the Yucca Valley High School football team. According to the district, he had "minor coaching duties" and served as the team's videographer.

"He would help the quarterback or do certain drills to condition us," one student told News Channel 3.

Linn was also heavily involved in community events including the Pioneertown Wild West shows and a variety of country western dance groups.

Linn is scheduled to appear in court on May 2. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.