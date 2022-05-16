Woman barricades herself inside Joshua Tree government building; Snuck in building over the weekend

A woman is undergoing a mental health check after authorities said she barricaded herself inside a Joshua Tree government building and threatened deputies.

On Monday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to the building, located in the 63600 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, after a woman found inside the building refusing to leave.

Authorities said it's believed that the woman entered the building over the weekend and remained unnoticed until employees arrived for work Monday morning.

Deputies attempted to have the woman come out but she refused and threatened the deputies, the Sheriff's Dept. revealed.

The SWAT team was called to assist and after several hours of negotiating, the SWAT team entered the building and took the woman into custody without further incident. She was taken to a local hospital for mental health evaluation.

The Sheriff's Dept. added that the report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.