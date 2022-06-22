Teen, two men arrested in connection with Coachella shooting

Deputies arrested a 16-year-old and two men wanted in connection with a shooting last month in Coachella.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on May 31 in the 52700 block of Genoa Drive, in the city of Coachella. Deputies responded to a call of a shooting between three subjects. No injuries were reported by a residence and multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept.

Investigators were able to identify the three suspects, a 16-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man. All three residents of Coachella.

One of the suspects, the 22-year-old, was already in custody for an unrelated shooting. There were no additional details on this other shooting. Officials with Sheriff's Dept. said they will file additional charges with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for his part in this shooting.

On Tuesday, the two other suspects were arrested, both in Coachella.

The 16-year-old was located at his residence shortly before 9 a.m. The Thermal Stations Investigations Bureau served a search warrant was served with the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team at the residence.

The teen was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Juvenile Hall in Indio. He faces attempted homicide charges.

The Sheriff's Dept. added that the teen was also wanted in connection with two additional shootings in the city of Coachella. Additional charges will also be filed with the Juvenile Probation Department.

The 20-year-old was found at his residence in Coachella shortly before 5:30 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident after a search warrant was served.

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he faces attempted homicide charges. Authorities said he was also wanted in connection with two additional shootings in Coachella, however, there was no word on whether this was connected to any of the additional shootings the other suspects have been arrested for.

Sheriff's Dept. officials said they will also file additional charges with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

The Thermal Station Investigations Bureau is asking anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Glasper at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling (760)-863-8990.

