Two arrested in March 2020 Beaumont homicide

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Beaumont in March 2020.

Leo Miguel Delara, 45, was shot and killed at a home along the 100 block of Myrl Drive in the City of Beaumont on March 18, 2020.

Officers found Delara and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. The woman was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police statement.

Witnesses reportedly saw two suspects wearing dark hoodies walking away from the residence but a search of the area came up empty. In January 2022, police released a sketch of a possible suspect to help identify them.

"With very few leads to go on, Beaumont Detectives spent a large amount of time completing a comprehensive homicide investigation. This included the identification and difficult work of locating persons involved in the incident, as either witnesses or persons of interest," reads a news release from Beaumont PD.

Police say the release of the sketch assisted efforts to identify the suspect and led to their arrest.

The two suspects, an 18-year-old man, and 30-year-old man, both from the City of Beaumont, were arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Police said that at this time they are withholding information on the 18-year-old as he was a juvenile at the time the crime was committed.

"The Beaumont Police Department thanks the community and individuals who contributed leads and information that assisted in the solving of this case. We would also like to thank our regional law enforcement partners for their assistance. Beaumont Police Detectives were greatly assisted by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Gang Impact Team. The Gang Impact Team is staffed with investigators and agents from the Riverside District Attorney’s Office; Homeland Security Investigations; U.S. Border Patrol; California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations Special Services Unit; and Detectives from the Hemet, Palm Springs, Corona, Beaumont, Cathedral City, Banning, and Desert Hot Springs Police Departments." - Beaumont Police Department

This case has been submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office for prosecution

