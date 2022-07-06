Trio of teens suspected in string of carjackings in Desert Hot Springs

Three boys are suspected of perpetrating a string of carjackings and armed robberies in Desert Hot Springs that led to gunfire in at least one holdup, authorities said today.

The suspects, identified only as teenagers between 15 and 17 years old, were arrested and booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall Tuesday on suspicion of carjacking, robbery, firearm assault, conspiracy and street gang activity, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Police said the first alleged offense occurred on the night of June 26 in the 14-300 block of Palm Drive, where a motorist said he was confronted by a male brandishing a pistol who took his vehicle at gunpoint. The man wasn't injured.

About 6 p.m. Monday, another motorist was confronted in the 14-000 block of Palm by two armed males, one of whom fired a shot into the air, culminating in the victim's car being forcibly taken, according to police. The victim wasn't hurt.

Investigators said the final carjacking occurred at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 66-300 block of Two Bunch Palms Trail, where a motorist was ordered out of his car by two armed males, who sped away in the vehicle. The victim wasn't injured.

Patrol officers converged on the area a short time later, looking for the vehicle.

"At that time, officers located the stolen vehicle and noted it was occupied by three suspects," according to a DHSPD statement. "Upon seeing the officers, two suspects fled on foot from the vehicle."

One of the juveniles remained with the car and was taken into custody without incident.

With assistance from Riverside County sheriff's deputies, a perimeter was established, and a search initiated for the two other teens, both of whom were arrested without incident that afternoon, police said.

A gun was seized during a search of the suspects, investigators said.

The status of the other two stolen vehicles was not immediately known.