Person shot following a family dispute in Mecca

A person is on their way to the hospital after being shot in Mecca Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on 91-800 block of Montenegro Drive, located west of Johnson Road.

The person was shot by a family member following a dispute, according to Sergeant Edward Soto, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Soto confirmed that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended at a residence near the shooting scene a short time later.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.