Palm Springs’ one-wheel skateboard bandit pleads not guilty to burglary charges

The man accused of breaking into several Palm Springs homes, often times shirtless and on a one-wheeled skateboard, pled not guilty to multiple charges on Thursday.

Dylan Thomas Bloor, 31, was arrested on Tuesday in San Bernardino after a nearly three-week search.

The search came after a series of break-ins in the city. Police released photos of a suspect captured The suspect was captured on several home surveillance systems. The suspect looked to be the same person in many residents systems.

Shots of the thief captured on camera

"It was several locations and after we shared it on social media, we got information from different users of the platform that they had seen them at different locations...," said Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza.

Bloor was charged with multiple felony burglary charges. Court documents also show that he has previously been convicted of two serious prior offenses, both first-degree burglary. The past cases happened in 2013 in Riverside County and in 2019 in San Bernardino County.

He was on probation at the time of his most recent arrest, court documents show.

He's currently being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $1 million bail.

Bloor is scheduled to appear in court on July 25 for a felony settlement conference and bail review hearing, accounting to John Hall, spokesperson for the District Attorney's office.

