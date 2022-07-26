Man injured in Desert Hot Springs shooting pronounced dead

A man injured in a shooting last week in Desert Hot Springs has died from his injuries, police announced.

The shooting happened in the overnight hours on Monday, July 18 in the 66000 block of Buena Vista Avenue, near Palm Drive.

Police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, July 25, the man was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The man's identity will not be released until after next of kin is notified, police added.

Detectives said they believe there were people in the area at the time of the shooting who may have witnessed the incident or what led up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DHSPD Detective Eddie Cole at (760) 329-2904 x 294 or Detective Sergeant Chris Saucier at (760) 329-2904 x 382.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this investigation.