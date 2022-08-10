Desert Hot Springs man pleads guilty to possessing child porn

A 30-year-old Desert Hot Springs man accused of possessing child pornography pleaded guilty to a felony charge today.

Robert Earl Adams III was charged with one felony count of possessing matters depicting a minor in a sexual act. He pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio and has a sentencing scheduled for Sept. 14.

Adams was arrested Dec. 14, 2021, following an investigation by the Desert Hot Springs Police Department regarding the possession and possible dissemination of videos depicting sexual exploitation of children, according to city spokesperson Doria Wilms.

Wilms said authorities received a tip in late November regarding the videos and began an investigation which subsequently led to Adams' arrest.

He was being held at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta without bail.