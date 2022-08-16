Skip to Content
Desert Hot Springs man arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

A 21-year-old Desert Hot Springs man was arrested today on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Detectives with the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, with the assistance of the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team, searched a residence in the 66200 block of Flora Avenue on Tuesday as part of an investigation into possession and dissemination of child sexual abuse material online, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of possessing obscene matter and more than 600 images of child porn, according to inmate records.   

He was being held on $150,000 bail.

