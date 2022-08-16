Two LA County men accused of stealing About 470 gallons of diesel fuel from Mecca Travel Center

Two men were behind bars today for allegedly stealing diesel fuel from the Mecca Travel Center.

The suspects, a 25-year-old from Los Angeles, and a 20-year-old from Huntington Park, were arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The LA man was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. The Huntington Park man was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center.

They were both held on $250,000 bail.

Deputies responded to a report of diesel fuel being stolen at around 4:30 p.m. Monday when they allegedly found the suspects pumping diesel fuel into a storage tank, according to authorities.

The two suspects allegedly pumped around 470 gallons of fuel, worth over $2,700, without paying by manipulating the fuel pump mechanism, authorities said.

Authorities said the suspects are part of a larger theft ring and ask that anyone with information about the crimes contact Deputy Pasch or Deputy Zazueta with the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990.