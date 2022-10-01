Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 12:29 AM

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Coachella Friday night

KESQ

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene Friday night in Coachella.

The crash happened at approximately 10:24 p.m.near Cesar Chavez Street and Cairo Street.

The man was pronounced dead in the hospital, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed. His identity will not be released until after his next of kin is notified.

Deputies are working to determine the type of vehicle involved. Authorities said witnesses reported different kinds of vehicles.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Cesar Chavez St.

Cesar Chavez St has been shut down from 52nd Avenue to Bagdad Avenue.

If you have any information, contact the Thermal Sheriff's Station at (760) 863-8990. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867

Jesus Reyes

