Bicyclist hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Cathedral City

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cathedral City Friday night.

The shooting happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Pauline Avenue and Vega Road.

Police said the victim, a 33-year-old man, told officers he was riding his bicycle when a brown sedan stopped, and the vehicle's passenger leaned out the window, fired several rounds at him, and fled the area.

When officers arrived they found the man with gunshot wounds. Officers canvased the area and found several shell casings.

The man was transported to a hospital with two gunshot wounds and was last listed in stable condition, police announced at around 10:30 p.m.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tips/information may qualify for a cash reward.