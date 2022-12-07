Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 4:56 PM
Published 4:49 PM

One killed in crash in Thermal

News Channel 3 has confirmed that one person was killed in a single car crash in Thermal Wednesday afternoon. It happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Airport Boulevard and Tyler Street.

News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will have updates as we learn more.

Watch News Channel live broadcasts in the player below.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content