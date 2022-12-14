Palm Springs man accused in deadly DHS shooting pleads not guilty to murder

A Palm Springs resident accused of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs late last month pleaded not guilty to a murder charge today.

Richard Douglas Taylor Jr., 31, was charged Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on the felony count -- which includes a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to court records.

At 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 25, officers responded to the 11000 block of Cactus Drive on reports of a shooting, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Saucier said that, upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified in court documents only as Daniel A., died at the scene.

On Dec. 8, detectives executed search and arrest warrants in Palm Springs with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office Gang Impact Team, according to Saucier.

Taylor was arrested and subsequently booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, where he remains held on $1 million bail.

According to court records, Taylor previously pleaded guilty on Feb. 24, 2014, to one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of willfully resisting.