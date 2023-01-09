Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 5:29 PM
Published 5:24 PM

Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs

Pixabay

A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Sunday night in Desert Hot Springs.

Police said the collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Palm Drive, south of Two Bunch Palms Trail.

The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He is currently listed in critical but stable condition, police announced on Monday.

The driver remained at the scene. Police said the initial investigation, along with evidence at the scene, indicates that the pedestrian was crossing the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle. The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate the collision.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content