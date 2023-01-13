Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with motel shooting

A 24-year-old woman suspected of shooting an unidentified person in a motel near Palm Desert was charged today with attempted murder.

Priscilla Guzman of Indio is facing three sentence-enhancing allegations -- two of using a firearm and one of causing great bodily injury, according to court records.

She was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded at around 2 a.m. Sunday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at the motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"The victim sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,'' Milbrandt said.

Guzman was subsequently identified as the suspect and was arrested in the 84100 block of Avenue 48 in Indio, according to Milbrandt. Deputies served search warrants and allegedly found evidence that implicated her.

No further information was immediately available, including the alleged motive or the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Guzman was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where she remains held on $1 million bail.