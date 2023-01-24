Suspected intoxicated driver crashes into Twentynine Palms restaurant

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into a restaurant in Twentynine Palms.

The crash happened Monday at around 5:25 p.m. at The Rib Co. located at 72183 Twentynine Palms Highway. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept., damages to the restaurant were estimated to be approximately $60,000.

Authorities said when deputies arrived they contacted the driver and his passenger. Both received medical attention at the scene for minor injuries.

Deputies conducted their investigation and concluded the 21-year-old was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated, unlicensed driver, and no insurance.

Upon arrest, he was transported and booked at Morongo Basin jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Montes De Oca of the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at (760) 366-4175.

Callers wanting to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-900-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com