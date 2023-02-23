Man who assaulted Cathedral City police officer pleads guilty to two felony charges

A man who sped away from Cathedral City police during a 2018 traffic stop, dragging an officer, pleaded guilty to two felony charges.

Steven Flores, 36, of Cathedral City, faced five felony counts, one each of attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and resisting or deterring an officer, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio to one felony count each of assault with a gun and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, according to court records. His sentencing was set for March 27.

On July 21, 2018, Flores was pulled over near Date Palm Drive and McCallum Way when an officer recognized his car from a suspect vehicle description, police said. He was wanted for shooting at a man during an attempted robbery outside a Palm Springs apartment about two weeks prior.

Flores sped off as an unidentified officer was still partially in his vehicle, causing minor injuries, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna.

He was arrested the following week in the 3000 block of Robert Road in Thousand Palms by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Task Force, which turned him over to the Cathedral City Police Department, according to sheriff's Sgt. Paul Heredia.

Flores is being held without bail at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.