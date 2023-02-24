Murder charged filed against Arizona woman for 2021 Yucca Valley drug overdose death

Murder charges have been filed against an Arizona woman accused of providing drugs that led to an overdose death in Yucca Valley in March 2021.

Alicia Hegarty, 47, was arrested in Sierra Vista, Arizona on Thursday.

The charges stem from the drug overdose death of Marshall Luppke, 22, of Yucca Valley on March 14, 2021. Investigators identified Hegarty as the suspect who provided the narcotics to Luppke. Authorities did not reveal what narcotics led to Luppke's death.

After the investigation was completed and autopsy results were received, authorities said the case was presented to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office and murder charges were filed.

Hegarty is being held on $1,000,000 bail and will face extradition proceedings in Arizona prior to being extradited to San Bernardino County.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Gangs/Narcotics Division. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department noted that there is an unprecedented rise in drug overdose deaths in San Bernardino County and across the country especially among its youth. This comes as drug trafficking organizations are producing counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl and putting fentanyl in drugs like cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

In February 2021, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department created a pilot program in the response to the growing epidemic of overdose deaths from opioids. In July 2022, a full-time team was created, and additional resources were dedicated to the team. The team consists of investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation.