Person robbed at gunpoint at Thousand Palms gas station, forced to drive to DHS

A person was robbed at gunpoint at the Flying J Travel Center in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the victim was then forced to drive the suspects to Desert Hot Springs, where they stole more property.

The incident was reported at 12:24 p.m. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said deputies were dispatched to a kidnapping in the 72000 block of Varner Road.

Deputies learned that after the armed robbery, the suspects forced the victim to drive them to the area of Mountain View Road in Desert Hot Springs, where they took property and fled in a separate vehicle.

The victim was uninjured. As of Tuesday evening, no suspects have been located, the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed.

The investigation remains ongoing.