RivCo death row felon who killed 2 found dead in Central Coast prison

A felon who murdered his mother-in-law and her teenage son in a Riverside-area revenge attack stemming from the woman's aiding her daughter in fleeing the domestic abuser died in state prison today.

Micky Ray Cage, 54, was found dead in his cell at Salinas Valley State Prison about 7:30 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

"The Monterey County Coroner's Office will determine his official cause of death," the agency said.

Cage was sentenced to death in November 2003 following his conviction on two counts of first-degree murder, with special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and perpetrating multiple murders.

Cage killed 50-year-old Brunilda "Bruni" Montanez and her 16-year-old son, David Burgos, on Nov. 9, 1998.

According to a California Supreme Court narrative on the case, tied to a 2015 appeal filed by the defendant's attorneys, Cage was incensed that Montanez had helped her daughter escape from the abusive relationship with him, leaving with their children.

Cage went to Montanez's residence and killed her with a shotgun after she opened the front door, then proceeded to Burgos' bedroom and killed him, court documents stated.

The felon's prior convictions had included domestic violence and drug trafficking.