2 men suspected in fatal North Palm Springs shooting plead not guilty to murder

A father and son accused with a 19-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man in North Palm Springs earlier this week pleaded not guilty to murder today.

North Palm Springs residents Mark Brian Barneck, 66, and his son Cody Barneck, 33, were arrested around 4 a.m. Wednesday in Desert Hot Springs, according to inmate records. Their co-defendant, Aisa Kirk Bailey was arrested at around 5 a.m. Friday in Palm Desert.

The three defendants also face a sentence enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to court records. Cody Barneck faces a second felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and a sentence enhancing allegation of using a firearm during the commission of murder.

The Barnecks pleaded not guilty to their respective felony charges and denied allegations Friday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Bailey is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff's station responded around 5 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting in the 64000 block of 16th Avenue, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found Jeremy M. Abshear of North Palm Springs suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Deputies administered first aid and summoned for medical aid," Baeza said in a statement. "Paramedics arrived and despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The sheriff department's Central Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation, according to Baeza. The Barnecks were subsequently identified as suspects in connection with the homicide investigation.

All three suspects were being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, according to inmate records. The Barnecks were being held without bail while Bailey was being held on $1 million.

Anyone with additional information on the fatal shooting was asked to call homicide investigator J. Manjarrez at 951-955-1600.