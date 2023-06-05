One arrested, two wanted after shooting outside Cathedral City Dollar Tree store

Police continue to search for two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of a man outside of the Dollar Tree store in Cathedral City Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened outside the Dollar Tree at 30950 Date Palm Drive.

An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire several times. There was no word on his condition as of Monday afternoon.

Police are looking for 21-year-old David Anthony William Garcia, 21, of Desert Hot Springs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Marie Ahsee Verest, 62, of Cathedral City is also wanted in connection with the shooting.

An 18-year-old woman from San Jacinto is in custody. Police said she was arrested by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for an unrelated crime. She faces multiple charges, including one count of attempted murder.

Police said the incident started at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday when the victim was confronted by a Hispanic male who brandished a firearm inside the store. The customer/victim lunged for the firearm, and a fight ensued.

Two women with the suspect began to fight with the victim as well, in order to assist the suspect.

"After fighting over the gun for approximately 2 to 3 mins, the suspects and victim reached a stalemate and agreed to stop fighting. The victim attempted to shake the suspect's hand, but the suspect retrieved the gun out of his pants and attempted to shoot the victim at point blank range," police wrote in a news release.

Police said the gun did not function and the magazine fell from the gun. The victim and the suspect fought for the magazine. The suspect pistol-whipped the victim in the head.

The victim ran from the store, and the suspect fired six rounds at him, striking him several times, police noted.

Detectives identified all three suspects and issued a search warrant on one suspect's residence. The main suspect was not at the residence, but evidence related to the crime was located and collected.

The investigation to locate the two other suspects is ongoing. If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact the Cathedral City Police at (760) 770-0300 /Detective Sergeant Nate Hanleyat (760) 770-0328; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at:cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.