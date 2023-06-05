Police arrest suspect accused of several window smash vandalisms in downtown Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police arrested a 28-year-old Redding man accused of window smash vandalisms at several locations in the downtown area.

Several businesses were targeted by the man, who police said was destroying windows using rocks.

The businesses targeted include Johannes (196 S Indian Canyon), Division Menswear (210 E Arenas), Fudge and Chocolates (211 S Palm Canyon), Grand Central (160 La Plaza) and Salon 119 Beauty and Spa (245 S. Palm Canyon).

Police said the man was arrested in connection with the vandalism at Johannes and Division Menswear

According to jail records, the man was arrested Monday at around 1:00 a.m. in S Palm Canyon in Palm Springs.

He has been booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio and faces a range of charges including Felony Vandalism, Misdemeanor Possession of Unlawful Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger.

PSPD investigators are working to establish potential links between the suspect and the other acts of vandalism that occurred in the same area.

Anyone whose business has been similarly vandalized or who may have some information on this investigation, including any video surveillance that could aid investigators, is asked to call PSPD Detective Matt Steed at (760)323-8157.

