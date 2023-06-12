Man arrested in Yucca Valley on suspicion of sexual assaulting runaway teen from Colorado

A Perris man was arrested after a traffic stop in Yucca Valley when police found he was driving a teenage runaway from Colorado. He was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor.

The arrest happened on May 28 at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Prescott Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol originally conducted a traffic stop for reckless driving. Jacob Orleans, 28, was the driver of the vehicle with a 13-year-old girl as his passenger, according to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station.

The agency revealed that officers inquired into their relationship during the traffic stop and both parties provided inconsistent statements, which necessitated assistance from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station.

Deputies took over the investigation and determined the teen girl was a runaway from Colorado. Orleans met the victim on a social media dating application and had distinct knowledge she was 13, the agency said.

Orleans drove his vehicle from Perris, California to Colorado to meet with the juvenile and take her to his Perris residence. Authorities said after Orleans picked up the girl, he engaged in a sexual relationship with her.

Orleans was arrested and charged with Kidnap Child Under 14 Yrs to Commit Lewd or Lascivious, Contact With Minor for Sexual Offense, and Child Stealing. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Orleans remains in custody at the West Valley Detention Center on $150,000.

The victim was taken into protective custody pending contact with her parental guardian.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.