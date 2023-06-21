DHS man arrested in connection with February shooting at Palm Desert mall parking lot

A Desert Hot Springs man is now the third person arrested in connection with a shooting at the parking lot of the Palm Desert mall in February.

Authorities said the man, a 19-year-old, was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement with the shooting A search warrant was served on Tuesday on the 66000 block of San Remo in Desert Hot Springs. Authorities said they found a short-barreled rifle, AR-15 parts, and a high-capacity magazine

The man is being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $1 million bail. He has not been officially charged, but the Riverside County Sheriff's Office noted they will be seeking weapons-related charges in addition to attempted murder charges.

The shooting happened on February 2 in the parking lot between JCPenney and Buffalo Wild Wings. Investigators said two vehicles exchanged gunfire in what they called a gang-related shooting. There were no injuries reported, however, at least one of the windows at JCPenney was damaged.

Our crew at the scene saw at least 40 cases on the ground at the scene.

Two men were arrested a short time after the shooting.

Adelanto residents Allen Curcio Adams Jr. and Alexander Brice Alvarado, both 20, were charged with four felony counts of attempted murder and one felony count each of shooting at a vehicle dwelling and being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm.

Adams and Alvarado re-entered not guilty pleas earlier this month.

The Desert Hot Springs man is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting was encouraged to contact investigator William Hickok at 760-836-1600.

